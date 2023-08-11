Punjab man kills daughter, drags body behind bike through village

A man was arrested for hacking his daughter to death, tying her body to a bike, and dragging it on the road before dumping it on railway tracks in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

The man allegedly killed his 20-year-old daughter for spending a day away from home, police were quoted as saying by PTI.

The accused has been identified as Bau who works as a labourer. The incident happened on Thursday and CCTV footage of the crime has also emerged.

Also Read: Caught on cam: BJP leader, out on walk, shot dead in UP’s Moradabad

According to the police, Bau’s daughter left home on Wednesday without informing anyone in the family and returned on Thursday. Bau was angry at his daughter over this and when she returned, he beat her up and murdered her using a sharp-edged weapon, PTI reported.

He left his daughter’s body at a railway crossing, some 500 metres from his house.

“The accused confined his family members at home and threatened to kill them as well. Due to fear, they couldn’t leave the house,” a police official told The Indian Express.

Also Read: Mumbai CEO kidnapped at gunpoint, case against Shinde camp MLA

Police have now arrested the man and have framed him under murder charges.