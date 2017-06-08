Punjab govt has made budgetary provision for farmers’ loan waiver: Vijay Inder Singla

Amarinderji took the issues of farmers seriously after coming to power and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has set up a commission to work out modalities and give viable recommendations on waiving farmers’ debt, the Punjab Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla said here today. He said the Amarinder Singh government has made “a provision for farm loan waiver in its maiden budget,” to be presented on June 20. “Amarinderji took the issues of farmers seriously after coming to power and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have to rise above politics to find a solution to suicides committed by farmers due to indebtedness,” the Sangrur MLA told a press conference here. Singla, a spokesperson for Congress, said his party’s government in Karnataka is willing to waive debt of district cooperative societies, the major source of borrowing for farmers, and had sent a letter to the prime minister on waiving the loans of farmers which were disbursed by nationalised banks. He dismissed as “false” the allegations of involvement of opposition parties in the farmers’ stir in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh being levelled by the BJP governments in these two states.

Also watch:

Singla demanded a blanket loan waiver be granted to farmers in Maharashtra as had been done by the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government.