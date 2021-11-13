Punjab govt announces Rs 2 lakh each for 83 protesters arrested in tractor rally violence on Republic Day

The move to compensate those arrested in Red Fort violence case is set to kick off a fresh political battle between the Punjab government and Centre.

The Punjab government has announced that it will provide financial help to 83 people arrested by Delhi Police for the violence that broke out in the national capital during a tractor rally taken out by protesting farmers on Republic Day. The move is set to kick off a fresh political battle between the Punjab government and Centre.

“Reiterating My Govt’s stand to support the ongoing #FarmersProtest against three black farm laws, We have decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people arrested by Delhi Police for carrying out a tractor rally in the national capital on 26th January, 2021,” Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted on Friday.

On January 26 this year, a tractor rally by farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws was allowed on certain routes of Delhi after talks between Delhi Police and farmer unions. However, violence broke out after groups reached the Red Fort and overran the police. The police have said the protesters did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled flags from its ramparts.

The national capital witnessed sporadic incidents of violence on Republic Day as protesters clashed with police and security forces. Visuals from the day showed police and paramilitary personnel being forced to scramble and jump over a 15-foot wall at the Red Fort complex to escape a mob of lathi-wielding attackers.

The Delhi Police said 394 of its officers were injured during the rally. For the violence at Red Fort, the Delhi Police had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and invoked sedition charges against the accused persons.

The police claimed in their chargesheet in May that the violence at the Red Fort was a “deep-rooted conspiracy”. “The very purpose of this conspiracy was hatched/orchestrated in two parts, i.e., firstly visit Red Fort to conquer/get hold of it and secondly to make it a new protest site for farmers protesting against the newly enacted Bill/act,” the police had alleged.