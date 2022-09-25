Punjab Governor gives nod to hold one-day special session by AAP on Sep 27

After withdrawing assent to hold a one-day special session called by the AAP to bring a “confidence motion” on September 22, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved the state government’s request to hold a one-day assembly session on September 27, after asking for details of legislative business.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday confirmed the development. The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday informed the Governor that the issues like stubble burning, goods and services tax and power supply will be discussed in the September 27 session at 11 AM.

“Hon. Governor, Punjab, has very kindly acceded to our request and summoned the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to meet for its third session on 27.9.2022 at 11.00 AM at Chandigarh,” the Speaker said in a tweet.

On Friday, the Governor had asked for details of the legislative business to be taken up in the session.

Reacting to it, CM Mann said “it’s too much”.

“Gov/Presi consent before any session of Legislature is a formality. In 75 years, no Presi/Gov ever asked list of Legislative business before calling session. Legislative business is decided by BAC and speaker. Next Gov will ask all speeches also to be approved by him. Its too much (sic),”Mann said in a tweet, which was retweeted by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The Governor retorted saying that Mann and his legal advisors were not briefing him adequately.

The ruling AAP in Punjab has targeted Governor Purohit alleging that he was acting at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP.

Mann had on September 19 called for a special session of the state Assembly on September 22 to seek a trust vote, days after the AAP accused the BJP of trying to topple its government and “poach” its MLAs.

However, after approving it at first, the Governor later withdrew his assent for the one-day session, issued earlier regarding summoning of the 16thVidhan Sabha for its third (special) session on September 22. This was met with sharp reactions from AAP leaders.

The AAP in the state had alleged that some MLAs were approached by the BJP offering them Rs 25 crore each. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had earlier alleged that some BJP leaders had approached seven to 10 AAP MLAs with money and ministerial positions under ‘Operation Lotus’.

The AAP government had on Thursday decided to summon a session on September 27, and also said it will also approach the Supreme Court over the Raj Bhavan move of refusing to allow one-day special session, the CM said in a video message.