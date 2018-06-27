Punjab government to organise international job fair on July 30

​​​
The Punjab government would organise an international job fair on July 30, state minister Charanjit Singh Channi said

The Punjab government would organise an international job fair on July 30, state minister Charanjit Singh Channi said here today.

The fair would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who would also distribute the appointment letters to the youth on the occasion, he said.

Channi, the Industrial Training and Employment Generation minister, said during the fair about 5,000 youth would be given jobs in companies of various countries.

The minister also said that a 3-member coordination committee has been formed comprising officers, who would collect the data of the youth interested in jobs and coordinate with the companies for providing jobs

