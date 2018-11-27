Punjab government releases Rs 667.63 cr for various schemes

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 11:24 PM

The Punjab government's finance department has released Rs 667.63 crore towards power subsidy, GST compensation to local bodies, as well as various development projects of Punjab Infrastructure Development Board and the Ashirwad scheme.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The Punjab government’s finance department has released Rs 667.63 crore towards power subsidy, GST compensation to local bodies, as well as various development projects of Punjab Infrastructure Development Board and the Ashirwad scheme. While Rs 275 crore has been released to state owned power utility against power subsidy, Rs 125 crore has been given to the local government department on account of the GST compensation, according to an official spokesperson.

A sum of Rs 95.48 crore has been released to PIDB for undertaking several infrastructure projects and Rs 34.47 crore has been allocated to the social security department on account of payment to beneficiaries under Aashirwad Scheme till September 30, 2018.Further, amount of Rs 25 crore and Rs 25.71 crore have been released under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and Bhagat Puran Singh Bima Yojana, respectively.

Money was also released for public works department, Punjab Urban Development Authority, jails department, the spokesman said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Punjab government releases Rs 667.63 cr for various schemes
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition