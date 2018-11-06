Punjab government employees get ‘double salary’ on Diwali, asked to return half of it

By: | Updated: November 6, 2018 12:44 PM

What if you woke up on a salary day and found out that your account has been credited with two months' salary instead of one? The joy is probably unimaginable. Well, this is exactly what happened with several government employees of Punjab.

punjab salary, punjab employees double salary, double salary for punjab employees, punjab employees get double salary, punjab government mistake, mistake by punjab government, india newsPunjab government employees were paid double salary for October. (Source: IE)

What if you woke up on a salary day and found out that your account has been credited with two months’ salary instead of one? The joy is probably unimaginable. Well, this is exactly what happened with several government employees of Punjab. Many people in Punjab were ecstatic after they found out that they were paid double salary for the month of October, thinking that it was a gift from the Punjab government.

However, their happiness was short-lived as they were told that the extra amount was paid by mistake and they should not withdraw the additional money paid. District treasury officer A K Maini, in a notice sent to head of all the government offices, said two salaries were paid by mistake and shortly one salary would be taken back.

FOLLOW | Karnataka by-election results Live Updates

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Initially, it was believed that the error was limited to employees of Amristar, but it was found that government employees of other parts of Punjab had also received double their salaries. Maini told PTI that it has happened not only in Amritsar but throughout Punjab because of a technical snag in the software of the government’s treasury department.

He confirmed that as much as Rs 40 to 50 crore was paid in excess to the employees in Amritsar district alone.

He said a majority of the government employees were paid double salary for the month of October. Maini said all the government departments, including education, were told not to withdraw the second salary and within a day, one salary would be taken back by the treasury department.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Punjab government employees get ‘double salary’ on Diwali, asked to return half of it
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition