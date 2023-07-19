Punjab floods: Two drown in swollen Ludhiana stream, death toll mounts to 38

Two individuals lost their lives after being swept away by the swollen waters of the Buddha Dariya stream, near Dhanansu village in Ludhiana, on Wednesday. The incident adds to the grim toll of flood-related incidents in Punjab, which has claimed at least 38 lives in the past few days.

According to Inspector Davinder Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Meharban police station, a group of six people ventured into the Buddha Dariya stream to enjoy a bath. However, the forceful current of the stream proved to be perilous, and tragically, two members of the group, aged 18 and 21, were swept away.

The victims have been identified as Saif Mohammad (18) and Mohammad Mohataram (21), both residents of Gurmail Park in the Tibba area.

Despite their efforts, the four other members of the group were unable to rescue Saif and Mohammad from the turbulent waters. Authorities were alerted immediately, and a search and rescue operation was launched to locate the missing individuals.

Following extensive efforts, the bodies of Saif Mohammad and Mohammad Mohataram were eventually recovered by the police. In accordance with legal procedures, an inquest under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been initiated, and the bodies have been sent for a thorough autopsy.

As Punjab continues to battle the aftermath of the floods, it is crucial for residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions. The authorities are urging citizens to exercise extreme caution near water bodies and to avoid unnecessary risks.