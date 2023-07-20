Punjab floods: 2 dead, 3 injured after roof collapse in Patiala 

Two men died while three others were injured on late Tuesday as the roof of their rented house collapsed in Ragho Majra area of Punjab’s Patiala.

The two deceased were identified as brothers Rama Shankar (55) and Munna Lal (35), natives of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, who were living in Patiala for the past two decades, an official said.

According to the police, the structure was very old and in a dilapidated state. One of the injured, Ganga Ram said that while two of the siblings died on the spot, the third brother sustained injuries.

“We work as fruit sellers in local mandi and we arrived in our room around 9 pm. After having food, we were resting when the roof suddenly collapsed and there was no time to escape. Locals rushed for help and pulled us out from the debris but both of them had died,” he said.

SHO Patiala Kotwali, Sukhwinder Singh Gill, said that the inquest proceedings were filed under Section 174 of CrPC, The Indian Express reported.

Patiala witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday leading to severe waterlogging in several areas.The authorities are urging residents to exercise extreme caution near water bodies and to avoid unnecessary risks.