Punjab: Five dead, dozens injured as bus carrying Congress workers to Navjot Singh Sidhu’s inauguration meets with accident

A tragic collision between two buses in Punjab’s Moga district earlier today left at least five persons dead and over 20 injured, police said. One of the buses was carrying Congress workers who were on their way to witness newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s installation ceremony in Chandigarh. Among the dead, three were Congress workers.

While one bus was a state transport vehicle, the other one was a private mini bus. News agency PTI quoted Moga’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmanbir Singh Gill as saying that the injured have been rushed to a nearby district hospital while three who were seriously injured have been referred to Faridkot Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital.

According to police, the driver of the minibus was driving at a high speed and lost control leading to the collision.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has directed officials to provide full medical treatment to all the injured. “Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government,” said the CM.

Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2021

Four working presidents of the state unit will also formally assume charge today.