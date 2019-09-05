Punjab firecracker factory blast: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, prays for speedy recovery of injured

Rescue works underway after a blast in a fireworks factory at Batala, in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning condoled the loss of lives in a blast at a firecracker factory in Punjab’s Batala. In a tweet, he described the tragedy as heart-wrenching and prayed for the early recovery of those injured. “The tragedy at a firecracker factory in Punjab is heart-wrenching. Deeply anguished due to it. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet quoting the PM.

The PM, who is currently in Russia for the annual bilateral summit, added that agencies are working on rescue operations at the site of the tragedy. PM Modi is scheduled to return to India later today.

At least 23 people were killed and over 30 injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in Batala of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday. The firecracker factory was located in a residential area on Jalandhar road in Batala. The incident took place around 4 PM.

Several people were feared trapped under the debris of the factory. A massive operation was launched to pull out those trapped. The blast even damaged buildings located near the factory. Locals told news agency PTI that the explosion was heard several kilometres away. Meanwhile, rescue operations on Thursday morning continued as teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were trying to find out any person still trapped under the debris. Those killed in the blast include several factory workers, some family members of the factory owner and a few passerby. Seven critically injured were referred to Amritsar medical college.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday had directed both the civil and police administration to extend all possible help to the victims’ families in this hour of grief. He had also directed the Deputy Commissioner to provide the best possible treatment to the injured free of cost besides asking the SSP to supervise the evacuation operations being carried out by the NDRF team.

In 2017, a blast had taken place in the same factory. Locals said complaints were submitted to the district administration in the past for the closure of the factory, but to no avail.