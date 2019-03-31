Punjab FDA officer murder: Drug mafia killed my daughter, claims father who fought 1971 war

By: | Published: March 31, 2019 10:20 PM

Neha Shoree was shot dead inside her office in Kharar near Mohali by a pharmacy owner whose licence she had cancelled a decade ago.

Punjab FDA officer, punjab drug officer shot dead, drug officer killed, Neha Shoree, Neha Shoree dead, Neha Shoree killed, Neha Shoree shot dead, 1971 warA war veteran Capt Kailash Kumar Shoree has said that his daughter sacrificed her life in the battle against the drug mafia in Punjab. (Image source; Sukhman Singh Sidhu/Facebook)

The father of Punjab drug officer Neha Shoree, who was shot dead in her office, has blamed the drug mafia in the state for the killing of his daughter. A war veteran Capt Kailash Kumar Shoree has said that his daughter sacrificed her life in the battle against the drug mafia in Punjab.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said: “Neha was not comfortable in her job. Sometimes I felt that she was hiding something from us. And whenever I tried to inquire, she avoided my queries. She is a martyr who sacrificed her life in the battle against the drug mafia.”

Shoree further said that her daughter was killed because she was performing her duty with utmost honesty and did not succumb to any pressure. “I participated in the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971 for my country. And today, the drug mafia of this country snatched my daughter from me,” he added.

Neha Shoree was shot dead inside her office in Kharar near Mohali by a pharmacy owner whose licence she had cancelled a decade ago. She was shot from point blank range. The officer was posted in Zonal Licensing Department of Punjab Food and Drugs Administration.

The attacker who was later identified as Balwinder Singh tried to flee the spot but was surrounded by people following which he shot himself too. The Police said that Singh owned a chemist shop in Morinda and the officer had cancelled his pharmacy’s licence back in 2009. IE earlier reported that Neha was also going to depose in a court case against Balwinder Singh on the matter.

