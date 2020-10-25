  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab farmers burn effigies of PM Modi, Union govt in protest against farm laws

By: |
October 25, 2020 7:46 PM

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws in the state since last month.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws will pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Punjab farmers on Sunday burnt effigies of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several places in protest against the farm laws.

The protesters described the three farm legislations introduced by the Centre as “black laws” and raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre. They demanded the withdrawal of the laws.

Related News

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Mod in Amritsar.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) general secretary Jagmohan Singh said farmers burnt effigies of the PM and Union government at several places in the state.

Jamhoori Kisan Sabha general secretary Kulwant Singh Sandhu said they set effigies on fire in Phillaur and Adampur of Jalandhar district.
The protesting farmers accused the Centre of trying to “ruin” the farming sector at the “behest” of some corporate houses.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws in the state since last month.

Though they had eased their “rail roko” agitation, they continue to stage sit-ins outside fuel stations, toll plazas and residences of several BJP leaders in the state.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws will pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

The government, however, has been saying that the laws passed by Parliament recently amid a vociferous protest will raise their income, free them from the clutches of middlemen and usher in new technology in farming.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Punjab farmers burn effigies of PM Modi Union govt in protest against farm laws
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi greets Wavel Ramkalawan on winning presidential polls in Seychelles
2Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav says Nitish Kumar is tired, JD(U)-BJP hit back
3Unfortunate that Opposition has become directionless: JP Nadda