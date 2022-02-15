Punjab Elections | ‘Sold three properties to contest elections’: Charanjit Channi on crorepati status

According to his poll affidavit filed last month, Channi has assets worth Rs 9.44 crore. As per the election affidavit, 58-year-old Channi owns an SUV, Toyota Fortuner, worth Rs 32.57 lakh

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said that he sold his three properties to contest the elections in the state. He said that he comes from a poor Dalit family and didn’t even have a roof to live under during his childhood.

In an interview to Aaj Tak, Channi made the remarks while responding to charges that he isn’t the poor politician that he projects himself to be.

According to his poll affidavit filed last month, Channi has assets worth Rs 9.44 crore. As per the election affidavit, 58-year-old Channi owns an SUV, Toyota Fortuner, worth Rs 32.57 lakh while his wife, who is a doctor, has two vehicles worth Rs 45.99 lakh.

Channi, who is the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab, has shown his moveable and immoveable assets, including those of wife, worth Rs 2.62 crore and Rs 6.82 crore, respectively. He has agricultural, non-agricultural land and commercial property at Kharar in Mohali and Rupnagar, according to his affidavit.

There is one residential house with 14,062 square feet of area in Morinda in Channi’s name and another residential property with 13,500 square feet of area at Kharar in Mohali in his wife’s name, as per the affidavit.

Both Channi and his wife’s total liabilities, including a car loan, stand at Rs 88.35 lakh, as per his affidavit. Channi has declared his total income at Rs 27.84 lakh for 2020-21. He has declared business as his profession.