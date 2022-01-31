Punjab Elections: SC breather for Bikram Majithia in drugs case, SAD leader gets protection from arrest till Feb 23

The Supreme Court asked Majithia to surrender before the concerned trial court on February 23 and apply for regular bail in the drug case.

In what comes as a big relief for Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the Supreme Court on Monday granted him protection from arrest in a drugs case till February 23.

A bench comprising Chief Justices N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, however, directed Majithia to surrender before a trial court after the Punjab assembly polls scheduled on February 20. It also directed the trial court to hear and expeditiously decide Majithia’s regular bail plea after his surrender in the case.

Last Thursday, the top court had asked the Punjab government to not take any coercive against the Akali Dal leader after he approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in the case.

The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia, who has been booked under the NDPS Act, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24, after which he approached the Supreme Court.

Majithia is contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections from two constituencies — Majitha and Amritsar East. While Congress’ Navjot Sidhu is the Amritsar East MLA and will be contesting the 2022 election from the same seat, Bikram Majithia is the current Majitha MLA.

The Supreme Court granting Majithia protection from arrest till February 23 comes as a big relief for the SAD leader since the polling in the state is scheduled to be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10 along with four other states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Majithia was apprehending arrest after a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at Mohali on December 20, last year. He had moved the HC after a Mohali Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition.