Punjab Elections | PM Modi alleges ‘fixed match’, says AAP and Congress pretending to be rivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a dual attack on the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, saying if the former was original then the latter was its photocopy. He said that the two parties were just pretending to be contesting against each other in Punjab Assembly polls.

“If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox… One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi. Despite being ‘Ek hi thali ke chatte batte’, they (AAP and Congress) are playing ‘noora kushti’ (fixed fight) in Punjab, pretending to be against each other,” said Modi while addressing a poll rally in Pathankot.

He said farming, trade and industry will be made profitable in five years if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power in the state. “Give me five years to serve you. I assure you farming, trade, industry will be made profitable,” the prime minister said.