Punjab Elections: Opinion poll predicts hung house, AAP may emerge as single largest party with 50-56 seats

Punjab is set to witness a hung assembly in the upcoming assembly polls with no party being able to cross the majority mark, the December round of ABP-CVoter survey has predicted. The Aam Aadmi Party may emerge as the single largest party, according to the survey.

The AAP is projected to grab 50 to 56 seats while the Congress may finish a strong second bagging 39 to 45 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal is likely to grab 17 to 23 seats and the BJP may notch 0 to 1 seats.

In terms of vote percentage, the Congress is projected to win a 34.1 per cent vote share, while AAP is projected to grab 38.4 per cent votes. The SAD is projected to secure 20.4 per cent votes and BJP is projected to win 2.6 per cent vote share.

In case the survey predictions turn out to be true, the SAD and other regional parties may emerge as the kingmaker in the state.

The November round of ABP-CVoter survey had projected 42-50 seats for the Congress and 47-53 seats for the AAP. The October survey gave 39-47 seats to the Congress and 49-55 seats to the AAP.

In the 2017 Punjab assembly elections, Congress had bagged a clear majority by winning 77 seats, while the AAP had got 20, BJP 3, SAD 15 and Lok Insaaf party 2 seats out of the total 117 seats.

The massive dip in seat share for the Congress is feared to be an aftermath of the infighting faced by the party recently. Political experts are of the view that the leadership crisis faced by the Congress, which is yet to have a full-time President two years after Rahul Gandhi quitting the party chief post, is a major reason behind the instability and infighting in the state units.

After quitting the Congress, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh formed his own party and announced alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhinda-led SAD (Sanyukt). On the other hand, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have formed an alliance for the upcoming polls, calling it a new day in the politics of Punjab.