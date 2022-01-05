Punjab Elections LIVE: PM Modi’s rally cancelled over security concerns, CM denies claim

Live

The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore.

Punjab elections LIVE: A major political controversy has broken out in Punjab after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally in Ferozabad was cancelled over major security concerns. In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the “major security lapse” in the prime minister’s travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return. The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said. Meanwhile, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma blamed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government for the security lapse. He claimed that the Congress got scared of the event and tried all possible tricks to scuttle Modi’s visit.

The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre. BJP president J P Nadda accused the Congress government in Punjab on Wednesday of trying “all possible tricks to scuttle” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes, including a rally, in the state. The Punjab government, however, refuted the Centre’s claims of any security lapse and said the BJP cancelled the rally seeing the low turnout at the venue.

Live Updates Punjab Election Live, Punjab Election 2022 Live, Modi Punjab Rally Live 4:26 (IST) 5 Jan 2022 Punjab Election 2022 Live: Extremely deplorable, says Fadnavis What happened with the security of our Hon PM Narendra Modi ji in Punjab is extremely deplorable! Even worst is,Punjab CM refusing to speak or answer the call. We demand strongest action against the officials & those who are responsible for this grave mistake & an in-depth probe: Devendra Fadnavis 4:18 (IST) 5 Jan 2022 Punjab Election 2022 Live: Shiv Sena demands probe by state and central agencies Punjab Election 2022 Live: Shiv Sena demands probe by state and central agencies https://twitter.com/priyankac19/status/1478671299652186114 4:15 (IST) 5 Jan 2022 Punjab Election 2022 Live: BJP alleges Congress hand Punjab Election 2022 Live: BJP alleges Congress hand https://twitter.com/Shehzad_Ind/status/1478677044753956864 4:05 (IST) 5 Jan 2022 Punjab Election 2022 Live: PM Modi told Punjab officials to thank Channi for his safe return Punjab Election 2022 Live: Officials at Bhatinda Airport tell ANI that PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there, “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.”