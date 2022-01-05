Punjab Elections LIVE: PM Modi’s rally cancelled over security concerns, CM denies claim

Punjab elections LIVE: A major political controversy has broken out in Punjab after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally in Ferozabad was cancelled over major security concerns. In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the “major security lapse” in the prime minister’s travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return. The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said. Meanwhile, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma blamed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government for the security lapse. He claimed that the Congress got scared of the event and tried all possible tricks to scuttle Modi’s visit.
The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre. BJP president J P Nadda accused the Congress government in Punjab on Wednesday of trying “all possible tricks to scuttle” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes, including a rally, in the state. The Punjab government, however, refuted the Centre’s claims of any security lapse and said the BJP cancelled the rally seeing the low turnout at the venue.
Punjab Election Live, Punjab Election 2022 Live, Modi Punjab Rally Live
What happened with the security of our Hon PM Narendra Modi ji in Punjab is extremely deplorable! Even worst is,Punjab CM refusing to speak or answer the call. We demand strongest action against the officials & those who are responsible for this grave mistake & an in-depth probe: Devendra Fadnavis
Punjab Election 2022 Live: Shiv Sena demands probe by state and central agencies
Punjab Election 2022 Live: BJP alleges Congress hand
Punjab Election 2022 Live: Officials at Bhatinda Airport tell ANI that PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there, “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.”
BJP leader Sharma alleged that the Punjab Police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally. He said a large number of buses and other vehicles carrying BJP workers and other people were stranded. He claimed that the police connived with protesters blocking the movement of those headed for the rally. “The government which cannot ensure law and order has no right to rule and does not deserve to be given a second chance,” the state BJP chief said. “The PM was coming here to give something to Punjab. But the state government failed to provide security. This government must go,” Sharma said.