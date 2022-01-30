Punjab Elections: CM Channi to contest from two seats – Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur

The development comes amid speculations over Congress’ CM face in Punjab, on which the party has already dropped enough hints at projecting Channi for the top post.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest the upcoming Punjab elections from two seats – Sri Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. The second seat was announced today as the party released its list of eight candidates for the elections.

The development comes amid speculations over Congress’ CM face in Punjab, on which the party has already dropped enough hints at projecting Channi for the top post. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently assured that despite the party’s tradition of not announcing a CM face generally, the party will be doing so this time in Punjab.

Channi took over as Punjab CM after a months-long political bickering between former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu ended up with Singh’s unceremonious exit from the party. The 58-year-old became the first Dalit Sikh chief minister of the state as the party eyed the Dalit vote base, which accounts for more than 32 per cent of the total electoral population of Punjab.

However, Sidhu’s resistance has continued even with Channi as the former is vying for the CM post. But the Congress leadership seems to have refused to pay heed to the cricketer-turned-politician’s demand. Channi was the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha during previous SAD-BJP regime. The Chamkaur Sahib MLA was inducted as the minister in in the first Cabinet and was allotted the portfolios of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Training, and Tourism and Culture Affairs.

While Chamkaur Sahib is a known turf for Channi as he has been representing the constituency since 2007, Bhadaur is uncharted territory for the party. In 2017, the Congress got only 20 per cent votes in the constituency.

Punjab, which was earlier scheduled to go to polls on February 14, will now vote on February 20. The elections were postponed by the Election Commission amid demands by political parties in view of the Ravidas Jayanti on February 16. The counting of votes will be done on March 10 along with four other states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.