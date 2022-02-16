Punjab elections: AAP uses popular Shark Tank meme to target Congress, CM Charanjit Channi – WATCH

AAP posted the video with the caption ‘Punjab voters describing 5 years of Congress rule’.

With the campaigning in Punjab heading towards a crescendo, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today deployed a remark from Shark Tank India to target the ruling government in the state. The AAP, which has emerged as thge primary challenger to the ruling Congress in the state, used one of BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover’s trademark remarks that has been turned into a meme following its immense popularity.

In the short video aimed at summarising five years of Congress rule, the AAP superimposed Congress CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s face on that of a contestant while Grover lashes out at him, saying, “Isse wahiyat product maine zindagi me na dekha hai, na dekhna chahta hoon. Mujhe bhagwan uthaale, itna ganda product hai ye. Iske baad main kuch nahi dekhna chahta life mein (I have never seen a product worse than this in my whole life and I have no desire to see one either. Let God take my life, it is such a bad product. I don’t want to see anything else in my life after this).”

Punjab Voters describing 5 years of Congress rule ????#SharkTankAAP pic.twitter.com/w4YawcEkcC — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2022

The Congress has named CM Channi as the party’s chief ministerial candidate while the AAP declared party MP Bhagwant Mann its CM face.

While the AAP has used the issues of sand mafia and corruption against Channi and Congress, the ruling party is hopeful that replacing Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister and installing a Dalit Sikh in his place will help it connect better with the voters.

Other than the Congress and AAP, other prominent parties in fray include Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP and BJP-Punjab Lok Congress. The voting for the 117-seats of the Punjab assembly will take place on February 20 and the counting will be held on March 10.