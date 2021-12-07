Punjab Elections 2022: Shiromani Akali Dal announces list of candidates, fields 21 first-timers

Of the total candidates announced by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal so far, 21 are first-time candidates, including an ex-army soldier and a political activist.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has announced another list of candidates for the coming Punjab Elections 2022. Of the total candidates announced by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal so far, 21 are first-time candidates, including an ex-army soldier and a political activist. The party has so far announced 91 candidates. The party has left 20 seats for its ally BSP. Since there are 117 seats, the SAD will come out with a list of six more candidates.

While the SAD has given tickets to 25 new faces of the 91 candidates announced so far, 21 of these will contest assembly polls for the first time. According to The Indian Express, a majority of these candidates belong to families who have been associated with Akalis in one way or another.

The party has given ticket to Baldev Singh Manuke from the Nihal Singh Wala constituency. He hails from Maunke village in the Moga district. He is an ex-serviceman aged 63 and comes from Scheduled Caste.

Another candidate is Winnerjit Singh who has been fielded from the Sangrur constituency. A mechanical engineer with an MBA degree, Winnerjit is 46 years old. He claims to be associated with the Akalis for around two and half decades. He was appointed as Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) director and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) vice-chairman during the previous SAD-led government.

Some other candidates are Rajanbir Singh from the Sri Hargobindpur seat, Advocate Satnam Singh Rahi from the Bhadaur in Barnala district, Jasdeep Kaur from the Khanna seat and Gurdwara Dukhnivaran Sahib Ludhiana president Pritpal Singh from the Ludhiana Central constituency.

Notably, Jasdeep has been given a ticket as her husband, SAD leader Yadwinder Singh Yadu was denied permission to contest polls by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Yadwinder has 14 FIRs registered against him in several criminal cases.