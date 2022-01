Punjab Elections 2022: Full list of Congress candidates

Punjab Elections 2022: The Congress faces a direct challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party, which has been given a clear edge by the pre-poll surveys.

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East. The party has also fielded Punjab deputy chief ministers — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak and Om Prakash Soni from Amritsar Central, the seats they already represent.

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The Congress faces a direct challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party, which has been given a clear edge by the pre-poll surveys.

Here is the complete list of Congress candidates for Punjab Assembly elections 2022:

Constituency – Candidate Name

Sujanpur – Naresh Puri

Pathankot – Amit Vij

Gurdaspur – Barinderjeet Singh Pahra

Dina Nagar (SC) – Aruna Chaudhary

Qadian – Pratap Singh Bajwa

Sri Hargobindpur (SC) – Mandeep Singh Rangar Nangal

Fatehgarh Churian – Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa

Ajnala – Harpratap Singh Ajnala

Raja Sansi – Sukhwinder Singh Sarkaria

Majitha – Jagwinder Pal Singh (Jagga Majitha)

Jandiala (SC) – Sukhwinder Singh Danny

Amitsar North – Sunil Dutti

Amritsar West (SC) – Raj Kumar Verka

Amritsar Central – Omprakash Soni

Amritsar East – Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amritsar South – Inderbir Singh Bolaria

Tarn Taran – Dr Dharambir Agnihotri

Patti – Harminder Singh Gill

Baba Bakala (SC) – Santokh Singh Bhalaipur

Bholath – Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Kapurthala – Rana Gurjeet Singh

Sultanpur Lodhi – Navtej Singh Cheema

Phagwara (SC) – Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal

Phillaur (SC) – Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

Shahkot – Hardev Singh Ladi

Kartarpur (SC) – Chaudhary Surinder Singh

Jalandhar West (SC) – Sushil Kumar Rinku

Jalandhar Central – Rajinder Beri

Jalandhar North – Avtar Singh Junior

Jalandhar Cantt. – Pargat Singh

Adampur (SC) – Sukhwinder Singh Kotli

Mukerian – Indu Bala

Dasuya – Arun Dogra

Urmar – Sangat Singh Gilzian

Sham Chaurasi (SC) – Pawan Kumar Adia

Hoshiarpur – Sunder Sham Arora

Chabbewal (SC) – Dr Raj Kumar

Garhshankar – Amarpreet Lally

Balachaur – Darshan Lal

Anandpur Sahib – Kanwarpal Singh

Rupnagar – Barinder Singh Dhillon

Chamkaur Sahib (SC) – Charanjit Singh Channi

SAS Nagar – Balbir Singh Sidhu

Bassi Pathana (SC) – Gurpreet Singh GP

Fatehgarh Sahib – Kuljeet Singh Nagra

Amloh – Randeep Singh Nabha

Khanna – Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Ludhiana East – Sanjeev Talwar

Atam Nagar – Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Ludhiana Central – Surinder Kumar Dawar

Ludhiana West – Bharat Bhushan

Ludhiana North – Rakesh Pandey

Payal (SC) – Lakhvir Singh Lakha

Dakha – Capt. Sandeep Singh Sandhu

Rajkot (SC) – Kamil Amar Singh

Nihal Singhwala (SC) – Bhupendra Sahoke

Bhagha Purana – Darshan Singh Brar

Moga – Malvika Sood

Dharamkot – Sukhjit Singh Lohgarh

Zira – Kulbir SIngh Zira

Firozpur City – Parminder Singh Pinky

Abohar – Sandeep Jakhar

Balluana (SC) – Rajinder Kaur

Lambi – Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana

Gidderbaha – Amarinder Singh Raja

Malout (SC) – Rupinder Ruby

Faridkot – Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon

Rampura Phul – Gurpreet Singh Kangar

Bhucho Mandi (SC) – Pritam Singh Kotbhai

Bathinda Urban – Manpreet Singh Badal

Bathinda Rural (SC) – Harvinder Singh Gill ‘Laddi’

Talwandi Sabo – Khushbaz Singh Jatana

Maur – Dr Manoj Bala Bansal

Mansa – Sidhu Moosewala

Budhlada (SC) – Ranvir Kaur Bhattal

Lehra – Rajinder Kaur Bhattal

Malerkotla – Razia Sultana

Dhuri – Dalvir Singh Goldy

Sangrur – Vijay Inder Singla

Nabha (SC) – Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Patiala (Rural) – Mohit Mohindra

Rajpura – Hardial Singh Kamboj

Ghanaur – Madan Lal Jalalpur

Sanour – Harinder Pal Singh Mann

Samana – Rajinder Singh