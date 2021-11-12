Punjab Elections 2022: Full list of AAP candidates

There are a total of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly.

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party today released its first list of candidates today. The list contains the names of 10 candidates, all of them being sitting AAP MLAs. “Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces its first list of candidates for the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Out of the sitting MLAs of AAP, the tickets of the following 10 are hereby being announced,” said the party.

Below is the candidate name along with their constituency:

Seat Candidate Name

Garhshankar Jai Kishan Roudi

Jagraon Saravjit Kaur Manuke

Nihal Singh Wala Manjeet Bilaspur

Kotakpura Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Talwandi Sabao Baljinder Kaur

Budhlada Principal Budhram

Dirba Harpal Singh Cheema

Sunam Aman Arora

Barnala Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Mehal Kalan Kulwant Pandori

It may be recalled that AAP had won 20 seats in the 2017 polls but its current tally has been reduced to 12 with many MLAs defecting mainly to Congress. Recently, another AAP MLA from Bathinda Rupinder Kaur Ruby also joined the Congress.

A triangular contest is on the cards in Punjab between the ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP. There are a total of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly.