Punjab Elections 2022: Full list of AAP candidates

November 12, 2021 4:13 PM

There are a total of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly.

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party today released its first list of candidates today. The list contains the names of 10 candidates, all of them being sitting AAP MLAs. “Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces its first list of candidates for the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Out of the sitting MLAs of AAP, the tickets of the following 10 are hereby being announced,” said the party.

Below is the candidate name along with their constituency:

Seat                                                 Candidate Name
Garhshankar                                         Jai Kishan Roudi
Jagraon                                                 Saravjit Kaur Manuke
Nihal Singh Wala                                  Manjeet Bilaspur
Kotakpura                                             Kultar Singh Sandhwan
Talwandi Sabao                                    Baljinder Kaur
Budhlada                                              Principal Budhram
Dirba                                                    Harpal Singh Cheema
Sunam                                                  Aman Arora
Barnala                                                 Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Mehal Kalan                                         Kulwant Pandori

It may be recalled that AAP had won 20 seats in the 2017 polls but its current tally has been reduced to 12 with many MLAs defecting mainly to Congress. Recently, another AAP MLA from Bathinda Rupinder Kaur Ruby also joined the Congress.

A triangular contest is on the cards in Punjab between the ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP. There are a total of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly.

