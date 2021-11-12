Punjab Elections 2022: Full list of AAP candidates

It may be recalled that AAP had won 20 seats in the 2017 polls but its current tally has been reduced to 12 with many MLAs defecting mainly to Congress.
Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party today released its first list of candidates today. The list contains the names of 10 candidates, all of them being sitting AAP MLAs. “Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces its first list of candidates for the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Out of the sitting MLAs of AAP, the tickets of the following 10 are hereby being announced,” said the party.
Below is the candidate name along with their constituency:
Seat Candidate Name
Garhshankar Jai Kishan Roudi
Jagraon Saravjit Kaur Manuke
Nihal Singh Wala Manjeet Bilaspur
Kotakpura Kultar Singh Sandhwan
Talwandi Sabao Baljinder Kaur
Budhlada Principal Budhram
Dirba Harpal Singh Cheema
Sunam Aman Arora
Barnala Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Mehal Kalan Kulwant Pandori
Recently, another AAP MLA from Bathinda Rupinder Kaur Ruby also joined the Congress.
ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਆਗਾਮੀ 2022 ਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ!#Mission2022 pic.twitter.com/hQz1QwM4MC
— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) November 12, 2021
A triangular contest is on the cards in Punjab between the ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP. There are a total of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly.
