Punjab elections 2022: Exit polls predict emphatic win for AAP, Congress placed a distant second

Punjab Exit Polls 2022: The halfway mark in the Punjab Legislative Assembly is 59 and a majority of the exit polls predict put the Aam Aadmi Party firmly in place to achieve this target.

The Aam Aadmi Party may finally be set to shed its ‘small party’ tag with all major exit polls predicting a clear majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the border state of Punjab. The stunning success of AAP, if the exit poll results hold true on March 10 when the election results are declared, is attributed to the mood of the voters who were equally disillusioned with the ruling Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, and voted decisively for change. The readings of the exit poll results that were announced on Monday evening signal no end to the BJP’s woes in Punjab with the ruling party at the Centre projected to fail in securing even a double-digit tally. The BJP had won just three seats in the 2017 Punjab Assembly Elections when it had contested in alliance with the SAD. The halfway mark in the Punjab Legislative Assembly is 59 and a majority of the exit polls predict put the Aam Aadmi Party firmly in place to achieve this target.

What are major exit polls saying about Punjab?

If we look at the major forecasts, here’s how the March 10 tally of Punjab could look like. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has given a clear majority to the Aam Aadmi Party with 76-90 seats. The survey also predicts that the incumbent Congress will be reduced to a distant second with 19-31 seats. For the BJP, the Axis My India exit poll shows 1-4 seats, whereas its ex-partner Akali Dal will manage to get 7-11 seats.

The ABP News-CVoter exit poll has a slightly better forecast for the Akalis. The predictions are – AAP (51-61); Congress (22-28); Akalis (20-26) and the BJP at 7-13 seats in the March 10 results.

News24-Todays Chanakya exit poll has given the Aam Aadmi Party the highest tally at 100 seats. As per the survey projections, the Congress will have settle for just 10 seats, Akalis could manage 6 seats and BJP set to worsen its 2017 tally with just 1 seat.

The TimesNow-Veto exit poll’s forecast show AAP winning 70 seats; Congress (22); Akalis (19) and BJP (5). Another exit poll by NewsX-Polstrat gives 56-61 seats to the Aam Aadmi Party, 24-29 seats to the Congress; 22-26 seats to the Akalis and 1-6 seats to the BJP. The India News exit poll survey predicts this picture for the March 10 results – AAP (39-43); Congress (23-26); Akalis (22-25) and BJP (6-8).