Punjab Elections 2022: Election Commission defers polls, voting to be held on February 20

The Election Commission on Monday deferred the Punjab Assembly elections to February 20. Several parties had demanded that the polling date be changed from February 14 in view of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

