Punjab Elections 2022: Congress lands in soup after CM Channi says don’t allow people from UP and Bihar to enter state

Channi is sitting chief minister in Punjab and the Congress party has also projected him as the next CM face.

Punjab Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today slammed the Congress over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remark asking people not to let people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state. Addressing a gathering along with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Channi said, “Don’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ke bhaiya enter Punjab and rule.” As Channi made the statement, Priyanka Gandhi smiled and cheered the crowd by clapping.

The video has since then gone viral on social media platforms. Reacting to Channi’s remark, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Congress will make people fight among themselves. “From the stage, the Chief Minister of Punjab humiliates the people of UP, Bihar and Priyanka Vadra is laughing, clapping while standing beside…This is how Congress will develop UP and the country? Making people fight among themselves?” said Malviya.

मंच से पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री यूपी, बिहार वालों को अपमानित करते हैं और प्रियंका वाड्रा बगल में खड़े हो कर हंस रही है, तालियाँ बजा रही हैं…



ऐसे करेगी कांग्रेस यूपी और देश का विकास? लोगों को आपस में लड़ा कर? pic.twitter.com/h6TtmvqgZQ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 16, 2022

BJP leader and Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari also slammed Congress over the remark. He said that Channi should respond to how Priyanka will campaign in Punjab after this as she is also from Uttar Pradesh.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also condemned Channi over the remark. “It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to UP so she is also a ‘bhaiya’,” said Kejriwal.

Channi is sitting chief minister in Punjab and the Congress party has also projected him as the next CM face. AAP has projected Bhagwant Mann as its CM face while Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress-BJP have not made their CM face clear. Punjab will vote on February 20.