Punjab Elections 2022: Congress announces 86 candidates, Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Sidhu from Amritsar East

Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian whereas singer Sidhu Moosewala will contest from Mansa. The party has fielded actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood from Moga.

The Congress on Saturday announced names of 86 candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. While Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East.

The list also includes Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa who will contest from Qadian whereas singer Sidhu Moosewala will contest from Mansa. The party has fielded actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood from Moga.

Punjab deputy CMs Sukhjinder Randhawa and and Om Prakash Soni have been fielded from Dera Baba Nanak and Amritsar Central respectively.

Congress releases list for candidates on 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls- CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East. pic.twitter.com/FV4PSh1Win — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

The Congress faces a direct challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. Several pre-poll surveys have predicted a hung House in Punjab while giving AAP a clear edge over the Congress.