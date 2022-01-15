  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab Elections 2022: Congress announces 86 candidates, Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Sidhu from Amritsar East

Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian whereas singer Sidhu Moosewala will contest from Mansa. The party has fielded actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood from Moga.

Written by FE Online
Punjab Elections 2022: The Congress has fielded CM Charanjit Singh Channi from Sri Chamkaur Sahib while Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East.

The Congress on Saturday announced names of 86 candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. While Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East.

The list also includes Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa who will contest from Qadian whereas singer Sidhu Moosewala will contest from Mansa. The party has fielded actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood from Moga.

Punjab deputy CMs Sukhjinder Randhawa and and Om Prakash Soni have been fielded from Dera Baba Nanak and Amritsar Central respectively.

The Congress faces a direct challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. Several pre-poll surveys have predicted a hung House in Punjab while giving AAP a clear edge over the Congress.

