Punjab Elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann to be AAP’s CM face, announces Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Making the announcement, Kejriwal said that the Mann’s name was elected based on the 22 lakh responses received by the party under its campaign to elect its CM face for the Assembly polls. He said over 93 per cent of the respondents voted in favour of the Sangrur MP.

“It is clear that AAP will win the Punjab election. In a way, the person chosen as the Chief Ministerial candidate will be the next Chief Minister of Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

Bhagwant Mann will be the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/jltwyeCeeD — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

Kejriwal had asked people on Thursday who should be the party’s chief ministerial face for the Punjab polls, even as he had said that his own choice for the post is Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal had ruled himself out of the race as the AAP launched the “Janta Chunegi Apna CM” drive and said the name of the candidate for the top post will be announced after getting the feedback of people.

Voting for Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10. Accepting the demand of political parties, the Election Commission on Monday decided to hold the single-phase Assembly polls in Punjab on February 20 instead of February 14 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and political parties in the state had urged the poll panel to postpone the date of voting as lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas travel to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate his birth anniversary on February 16. Channi had said as members of the Scheduled Castes community are likely to visit Varanasi from February 10 to 16, they won’t be able to vote in the elections.