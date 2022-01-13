Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal backs ‘younger brother’ Bhagwant Mann for CM

A recent ABP CVoter survey indicated Charanjit Singh Channi to be Punjab’s favourite CM face while Bhagwant Mann remaining a close second.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday backed Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls saying that he always wanted the same.

“Bhagwant Mann is very dear to me, he is like a younger brother. I was also saying that we should make him the CM face for Punjab Assembly elections, but he said let the people of Punjab decide this,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP convener on Wednesday had said his party will announce its chief ministerial face for the Assembly elections in Punjab next week.

The Congress, however, is yet to announce its CM face for the state as it faces resistance from PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been eyeing the chief ministerial post. On Tuesday, he said that it is the people of the state who will decide the next chief minister and not the party high command.

Pre-poll surveys have given the AAP a clear edge over the ruling Congress, which has been struggling with its infighting even after the replacement of the chief minister. It the state witnesses a hung House, Shiromani Akali Dal or smaller parties, especially the two floated by farmer leaders.