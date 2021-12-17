Punjab Elections 2022: Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP, seat-sharing talks underway

Taking to Twitter, Shekhawat said Amarinder Singh wants the welfare of the people of Punjab.

Punjab Election 2022: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who floated his party Punjab Lok Congress after a bitter exit from the ruling Congress, today said that he has finalised his party’s alliance with the BJP for next year’s assembly elections in the state. Singh made the announcement after meeting BJP leader and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

“Met union minister and BJP incharge for Punjab, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi today to chalk out the future course of action ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. We have formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections,” said Singh.

Met union minister & @BJP4India incharge for Punjab, Shri @gssjodhpur in New Delhi today to chalk out future course of action ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. We have formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/cgqAcpW2MW — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 17, 2021

Talking to the media after the meeting, Amarinder Singh said that they are 101 per cent sure of their victory. “We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat-sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101 per cent sure of winning this election,” said Captain Amarinder Singh.

Shekhawat said that the alliance has been finalised after seven rounds of talks. “After seven rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP and Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat share will be discussed later,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhawat said Amarinder Singh wants the welfare of the people of Punjab. “Former Chief Minister of Punjab and founder of Punjab Lok Congress Captain Amarinder Singh today visited my Delhi residence. His long political experience reflects in discussions with him. He wants the welfare of the people of Punjab. We had a pleasant exchange of views in this regard,” said Shekhawat adding that the top BJP leadership has already hinted that BJP will contest Punjab polls in alliance with him.

कैप्टन साहब के प्रति मन में एक विशेष आदर है।



भाजपा का शीर्ष नेतृत्व पहले ही यह संकेत दे चुका है की हम साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ने वाले हैं। — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 17, 2021

Shekhawat had met Singh in Chandigarh earlier this month. Assembly elections in Punjab are expected to be held early next year.