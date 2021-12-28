Punjab Elections 2022: AAP releases fifth list of candidates, fields Dr Charanjit Singh against CM Channi

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Dr Charanjit Singh from Sri Chamkaur Sahib, the assembly seat of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its fifth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections. With this, the total number of candidates announced by it so far reached 88. The party has fielded Dr Charanjit Singh from Sri Chamkaur Sahib, the assembly seat of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The fifteen candidates announced by the AAP are as follows: Gurdeep Singh Randhawa (Dera Baba Nanak), Baldev Singh Median (Raja Sansi), Manju Rana (Kapurthala), Rattan Singh Kakarkalan (Shahkot), Sheetal Angural (Jalandhar West), Jeet Lal Bhatti (Adampur), Kuljit Singh Sarhal (Banga), Dr Charanjit Sri (Sri Chamkaur Sahib), Kulwant Singh (SAS Nagar), Rupinder Singh Happy (Bassi Pathana), Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana West), Ranveer Singh Bhullar (Firozpur City).

On Sunday, the party declared 15 candidates in its fourth list. According to the list, Ranjit Singh Rana will contest from Bholath, Inderjit Kaur from Nakodar, Gurdhian Singh from Mukerian, Karamvir Singh from Dasuya, Jasvir Singh Gill from Urmur, Lakhbir Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarunpreet Singh from Khanna. Hakam Singh will contest from Raikot, Devinder Singh from Dharamkot and Ashu Banger from Ferozepur Central. Amandeep Singh will fight from Balluana, Vijay Singla from Mansa, Narinder Kaur from Sangrur and Kuljit Singh Randhawa from Dera Bassi.

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal’s party got a shot in the arm ahead of the Punjab polls as it outshined the BJP and the Congress in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, which it contested for the first time. While AAP bagged 14 of 35 wards, Tthe BJP, which enjoyed a majority in the previous MC House, came a close second registering win in 12 wards while the Congress bagged eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal one.

Kejriwal has announced several freebies in Punjab where he has promised to bring the Delhi model. However, the Congress and Shiromani Akali have claimed that his government failed to deliver similar promises in the national capital.

On Tuesday, chief minister Channi said Kejriwal should not take Punjabis for granted and understand that they are capable of leading their own state and do not need an “outsider” like him.

Several pre-poll surveys have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party with the assembly likely to witness a hung house. On the other hand, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who has launched his own party after quitting the Congress, has joined hands with the BJP.