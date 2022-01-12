Punjab Elections 2022: AAP promises action in sacrilege cases, free electricity, Rs 1000/month to women above 18

Kejriwal said that his party has prepared a 10-point ‘Punjab Model’ which is aimed at making Punjab developed and prosperous if his party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that if his party is voted to power in Punjab, it will ensure justice in all sacrilege cases and wipe out the drug syndicate in the state. He also promised round-the-clock free electricity supply across Punjab.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said that his party has prepared a 10-point ‘Punjab Model’ which is aimed at making Punjab developed and prosperous if his party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

“We will make such a prosperous Punjab that the youth who went to Canada for employment will return in the next five years. If voted to power, we will wipe out the drug syndicate from Punjab, ensure justice in all cases of sacrilege, and end corruption. We will set up 16,000 mohalla clinics and provide free treatment to every Punjabi. We will also provide 24/7 free electricity,” Kejriwal said.

“If AAP comes to power in Punjab, we will give Rs 1000/month to every woman above 18 years of age,” he added.

Kejriwal also said that if Sanyukt Samaj Morcha – a new political outfit led by farmer union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal – contested the elections, it will eat into the votes of AAP.

Rajewal has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with AAP and is in talks with Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s Samyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) for forging a pre-poll pact.

Opinion polls suggest that the AAP has bolstered its position ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab and is likely to emerge as the single largest party.

The BJP is set to bear the brunt of the farmers’ angst over the now-repealed farm laws as both the surveys have predicted two seats for the saffron party which has joined hands with Captain Amarinder Singh’s party.

In 2017, the Congress had won the mandate in Punjab by bagging 77 seats while the AAP had won in 20 constituencies, becoming the main opposition party in the state.