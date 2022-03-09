Punjab Election Results 2022: Date and Time, When and Where to watch – All you need to know

Punjab (Punjab) Assembly Election Result 2022 Date, Time, Full Schedule: There are 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly. This year for these 117 constituencies, 1304 candidates were in the fray.

When, Where to Watch Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Telecast: The stage is set for the biggest political announcement. The results of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 will be announced tomorrow. The Election Commission’s traditional mandate continues this year also and the counting of the votes will begin at 8 am. Punjab went to poll on February 20 last month against the original plan. This was the first time that the Election Commission had rescheduled the polls. The Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 were held on February 20 instead of February 14 on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. There are 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly. This year for these 117 constituencies, 1304 candidates were in the fray. It was an intense battle between the incumbent Congress, the BJP, Akalis and the Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to shed its regional player tag. This year, despite much efforts by the poll panel, the turnout was much lower in comparison with the 2017 tally.

The big names that will be in focus for this year’s Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 are current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann, ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu among others.

Punjab Election Results 2022: Date and Time

As we have told you earlier, the counting process at all the designated centres will begin at 8 am on march 10 tomorrow. Early trends of the results will start appearing on the official website of the Election Commission of India’s official site only after an hour i.e 9 am. It should be noted that the first hour of the counting of votes will be dedicate to the ballot papers. Only after that the electronic voting machines will be opened for the counting of the votes.

Punjab Election Results 2022: When and Where to Watch Latest Updates on Punjab Polls

We at the Financial Express Online – https://www.financialexpress.com – will also track and bring you the latest, most accurate trends and results of the Punjab Assembly Elections with our comprehensive live blogs and other stories.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for real-time updates.

Apart from this, you may also visit the YouTube channels of several media outlets for more.