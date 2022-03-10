Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Congress takes lead in first trends, AAP a close second

Live

Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live, Punjab Election Vote Counting Live Updates: Around 8,000 poll officials have been deputed at all counting centres in Punjab today.

Punjab (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The battle for Punjab enters the final phase today as the counting of votes has begun. It will be become clear as to who will be the next Chief Minister of Punjab. While Bhagwant Mann is the favourite since the exit polls predicted a clear wave of the Aam Aadmi Party, the actual results may throw a surprise or two.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh to Manipur, it’s Moment of Truth on D-Day – Assembly results LIVE

On the other hand, it’s a prestige battle for Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. The current Chief Minister may just save the fort for Congress. It would be interesting to see how the Punjab Election Results 2022 pan out for both the BJP and the Akalis.

Stay with us at FE Online as we bring you the latest updates on the Punjab Election results 2022:

Live Updates

Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live