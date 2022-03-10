  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Congress takes lead in first trends, AAP a close second

Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live, Punjab Election Vote Counting Live Updates: Around 8,000 poll officials have been deputed at all counting centres in Punjab today.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
While the overall turnout was much lower than the 2017 figures, the Election Commission says that this year saw a marked increase in the participation of women voters in not just Punjab but other four states also.
Punjab (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The battle for Punjab enters the final phase today as the counting of votes has begun. It will be become clear as to who will be the next Chief Minister of Punjab. While Bhagwant Mann is the favourite since the exit polls predicted a clear wave of the Aam Aadmi Party, the actual results may throw a surprise or two.

On the other hand, it’s a prestige battle for Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. The current Chief Minister may just save the fort for Congress. It would be interesting to see how the Punjab Election Results 2022 pan out for both the BJP and the Akalis.

Stay with us at FE Online as we bring you the latest updates on the Punjab Election results 2022:

Live Updates

Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live

08:32 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: And the first trends are here!

The early trends of the postal ballots are in and it is a surprise! The Congress is leading in early postal ballot trends, show latest data. Whereas Aam Aadmi Party, which was anointed a winner in exit polls, is a close second as of now.

08:09 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting of votes begin!

Counting of votes has begun at the 7,500 counting centres across Punjab. Counting agents of various political parties have also been spotted outside the centres.

07:56 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: What Bhagwant Mann says ahead of counting?

While visuals from Bhagwant Mann's house in Sangrur show palpable excitement, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party remains cautious. After his visit at nearby gurdwara, when asked about his expectations, Mann said – 'just wait for sometime, you will get to know everything.'

07:15 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: AAP party office all decked up

Early morning visuals doing the round on the social media showed that the Aam Aadmi party office is all decked up with balloons, rangolis and flowers for the results. The exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for AAP in Punjab.

06:59 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: What’s the security arrangement in Punjab?

With the high-voltage drama set to begin soon, the Election Commission has deployed around 45 companies of para forces in Punjab to make sure no untoward incident takes place.

06:33 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Section 144 in force

In a late-evening development, the Election Commission decided to impose Section 144 across all districts of Punjab. In more simple terms, it means that gathering, crowding outside the counting centres in has been banned.

06:06 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Punjab gears up for the D-day

Hello and good morning to our comprehensive live coverage of the Punjab Election Results 2022. Fate of the 1304 candidates will be decided today. There are 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly.