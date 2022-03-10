Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Congress takes lead in first trends, AAP a close second

Punjab (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The battle for Punjab enters the final phase today as the counting of votes has begun. It will be become clear as to who will be the next Chief Minister of Punjab. While Bhagwant Mann is the favourite since the exit polls predicted a clear wave of the Aam Aadmi Party, the actual results may throw a surprise or two.
On the other hand, it’s a prestige battle for Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. The current Chief Minister may just save the fort for Congress. It would be interesting to see how the Punjab Election Results 2022 pan out for both the BJP and the Akalis.
The early trends of the postal ballots are in and it is a surprise! The Congress is leading in early postal ballot trends, show latest data. Whereas Aam Aadmi Party, which was anointed a winner in exit polls, is a close second as of now.
Counting of votes has begun at the 7,500 counting centres across Punjab. Counting agents of various political parties have also been spotted outside the centres.
While visuals from Bhagwant Mann's house in Sangrur show palpable excitement, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party remains cautious. After his visit at nearby gurdwara, when asked about his expectations, Mann said – 'just wait for sometime, you will get to know everything.'
Early morning visuals doing the round on the social media showed that the Aam Aadmi party office is all decked up with balloons, rangolis and flowers for the results. The exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for AAP in Punjab.
With the high-voltage drama set to begin soon, the Election Commission has deployed around 45 companies of para forces in Punjab to make sure no untoward incident takes place.
In a late-evening development, the Election Commission decided to impose Section 144 across all districts of Punjab. In more simple terms, it means that gathering, crowding outside the counting centres in has been banned.
Hello and good morning to our comprehensive live coverage of the Punjab Election Results 2022. Fate of the 1304 candidates will be decided today. There are 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly.