Punjab Election 2022: Voting for 117 seats tomorrow; over 2 crore voters to decide fate of 1304 candidates

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Over 2.14 crore voters in Punjab will decide the fate of 1304 candidates, including 93 women, in the fray for the 117-member Punjab assembly tomorrow. The campaigning for the polls had already concluded yesterday. The 1,304 candidates include 1,209 males, 93 women and two transgenders. The Punjab State Election Commission has set up a total of 24,689 polling stations and 51 auxiliary polling stations. The SEC said that there will be 1,196 model polling stations, 196 polling stations managed by women and 70 managed by persons with disabilities.

The state is all set to witness a multi-cornered contest this time with the main tussle expected between the ruling Congress and opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Apart from the AAP and the Congress, the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal has stitched an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The voting will start at 7 am and will continue till 6pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. There are 24,689 polling booths in the state with 1200 voters per booth. As many as 2,14,99,804 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise including 1,12,98,081 male, 1,02,00,996 female and 727 transgenders are set to cast their votes.

As far as key candidates are concerned, sitting CM Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from the Chamkaur Sahib seat, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Amritsar East seat against SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia, Captain Amarinder Singh from Patiala, Sukhbir Singh Badal from the Jalalabad Assembly constituency, Parkash Singh Badal from the Lambi seat, Ganieve Kaur Majithia from the Majitha seat, Sidhu’s nephew Smit Singh Mann from the Amargarh seat and Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Bathinda seat. Channi is contesting from two seats, Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala. Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma is in the fray from Pathankot while former Union minister Vijay Sampla is contesting from Phagwara.

While AAP has made Bhagwant Mann its CM candidate, Channi is Congress CM face, Sukhbir Badal is SAD’s CM face. The BJP-PLC is yet to announce any CM face.