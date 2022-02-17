Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi addresses rally in Abohar, slams Congress, its ‘partner-in crime’ AAP

PM Modi said that Punjab, a land of gurus and martyrs, is not going to be broken down by conspiracies.

Punjab Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress and Aam Aadmi Party from Punjab’s Abohar saying that both the parties believe in divide and rule policy. While PM Modi cornered Congress over Charanjit Singh Channi’s statement related to the people of UP-Bihar, he targeted AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal over allegations levelled against him by former party colleague Kumar Vishwas.

“Congress always pits people of a region against others. Congress chief minister gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member (Priyanka Gandhi) of the family in Delhi. Who are they insulting with such statements? Not one village in Punjab where people from UP-Bihar don’t work…Was Sant Ravidas born in Punjab? He was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

“He asked people to not let ‘bhaiya’ of Uttar Pradesh enter (in Punjab). So will you turn away Sant Ravidas too? Will you erase his name? What language do you use? Where was Guru Gobind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, Bihar. You say that won’t let people of Bihar come in. So, will you insult Guru Gobind Singh too?” said PM Modi, hitting out at the ruling Congress.

The Prime Minister alleged that history is witness that Congress has always betrayed farmers. “There was a long pending demand to implement recommendations of Swaminathan Commission. They sat on those files but kept lying. When we formed our government at the Centre, we implemented those recommendations,” said PM Modi.

He said that this election is very important for the present and future of Punjab. PM Modi said that Punjab is a bordering state and the neighbour from across the country always keeps an evil eye on it. “Therefore, the government that will be formed here should be committed towards nation first. There should not be people with loose attitudes,” said PM Modi.

Hitting indirectly at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), PM Modi said, “Congress’s ‘partner-in crime’ party has been lying to people of Punjab. These are the people whose government is there in Delhi. These people, who came to Punjab today and lied to the Sikhs, have not made a single Sikh a minister in Delhi. They are masters of lying. If pollution increases in Delhi, they abuse the farmers of Punjab. They go to Delhi, abuse the farmers of Punjab and if they come here, they talk about embracing the farmers. Will this scam work?”

Referring to Kumar Vishwas’ claim that Arvind Kejriwal supported a separate nation theory of Khalistan, PM Modi said that AAP’s intentions are far more dangerous than what they appear.

बात इतनी ही नहीं है, इनके इरादे कहीं ज्यादा खतरनाक हैं।



इनके पुराने विश्वस्त साथी रहे और कवि और चिंतक होने के नाते देश भर में उनके कवि सम्मेलनों को सुनने के लिए देश भर में युवा पीढ़ी उनका इंतजार करती है।



ऐसे इंसान ने कल कह दिया और जो आरोप लगाया है वो बहुत खतरनाक है- पीएम मोदी — BJP (@BJP4India) February 17, 2022

“These people are dreaming of breaking Punjab. These people are ready to join hands with the separatists for power. If these people have to break the country to get power, they are ready for that too. Their agenda and the agenda of the country’s enemies, Pakistan’s agenda is not at all different. That is why they want to increase the network of drugs in Punjab. That is why they raise their voice on the increasing jurisdiction of BSF on the border. This is the intention of these people, this is their thinking,” said PM Modi.

He said that Punjab, a land of gurus and martyrs, is not going to be broken down by conspiracies. PM Modi said that Punjab today needs a government that draws inspiration from patriotism, from the development of Punjab. He also appealed to the first time voters to vote wisely to decide the future of Punjab.