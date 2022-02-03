Punjab Election 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu unyielding amid calls backing Charanjit Singh Channi as CM

Days after claiming the backing of 42 MLAs, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar today backed Channi as the CM candidate.

Amid calls from within the Congress in Punjab backing Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s chief ministerial candidate ahead of elections, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu appears adamant on his stand that only the people will elect MLAs and then a CM will be selected. While the Congress party is expected to reveal its CM face by the end of this week, various media reports have claimed that it will be none other than current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Days after claiming the backing of 42 MLAs, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar today backed Channi as the CM candidate. “They (party high command) have to take a decision. They have to take a decision keeping in mind a broader and national perspective. What they decide will be accepted by all. But I’m of the opinion that Channi ji has been given an opportunity, he should be given time so that he continues working. People have seen his good work in 4 months.”

When asked about Jakhar’s statement, Sidhu said, “It’s up to Sunil Jakhar whatever he says but it’s not in his hand nor mine. People will elect MLAs and then CM will be elected. We’ve to give people an agenda, model,” said Sidhu, who is in the race of next Punjab CM along with Channi, if Congress wins again.

Jakhar, who was replaced by Sidhu last year as the PPCC chief amid a clash between former CM Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, had earlier claimed that 42 of 79 party MLAs wanted him to take over as the Punjab Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh’s exit. He had also said that only two legislators favoured Channi during the legislature party’s meeting.

Jakhar further said that voting should not have been done to elect the CM if the party had already selected Channi as the CM. “Firstly, voting should not have taken place. When it is decided that he will be the Chief Minister, then what is the need of voting. If they did not want me to become the CM, they should have accused me of something like I am not even an MLA,” he said.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Navjot Singh Sidhu, today said that it doesn’t matter who will be the CM and the only thing that matters is that the next CM should listen to ministers, sign their files and let them work.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.