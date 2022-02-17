Punjab Election 2022: Manmohan Singh says attempt made to defame state in the name of the PM’s security

Dr Singh said that the BJP government has been a ‘complete failure’ on the issue of foreign policy.

Punjab Election 2022: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today lashed out at the BJP ahead of the Punjab election, accusing the saffron party of failing on all fronts and blaming the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for its failures. In a video message, Singh accused the BJP of adopting a ‘divide and rule’ policy. Dr Singh said that the BJP had been in power for more than seven years and is still blaming first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the problems of the people.

“On the one hand, people are facing problems of price rise and unemployment, on the other, the present government, which has been in power for the last seven and a half years, rather than admitting their mistakes and making amends, is still blaming first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for being responsible for people’s problems,” Singh said.

Hitting out at the BJP government on issues like the farmers’ agitation, foreign policy, price rise and unemployment, Singh said that BJP’s nationalism was based on the British policy of ‘divide and rule’.

Singh said that the BJP government has been a ‘complete failure’ on the issue of foreign policy, and is trying to bury the issue while the Chinese army was occupying Indian territory for the last one year.

Singh said the government does not have trust in the country’s Constitution and is continuously working to weaken institutions. The former prime minister also referred to the security lapse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy being stuck on a flyover in Ferozepur last month. “A few days ago, in the name of the prime minister’s security, an attempt was made to defame Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the people of the state…During the farmers’ agitation too, an attempt was made to defame Punjab and Punjabiyat,” he said in Punjabi.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ मनमोहन सिंह:



सरकार को ये भी समझ लेना चाहिए की अपनी सूरत बदल लेने से सीरत नहीं बदलती, जो भी सच है वो हमेशा किसी ना किसी रूप में सामने आ ही जाता है!



Singh said that he had worked as prime minister for 10 years and had always preferred that his work should speak for itself. “We never divided the country for political gains. We never tried to put curtains on the truth. Never allowed the country’s prestige to be lowered,” he said.

The Punjab election is scheduled for February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.