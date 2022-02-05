Manish Tewari reacts after Congress drops him, Ghulam Nabi Azad from list of star campaigners for Punjab Election 2022

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: The Congress party has released its list of star campaigners for the Punjab elections and has excluded Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad from the list. The list draws sharp criticism from former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son and former Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee as well as from Manish Tewari. Abhijit, who is now with Trinamool Congress, said that such narrow-minded steps will never help Congress to win elections.

“Sad state of affairs in Punjab Congress as they exclude a prominent senior congress leader, MP from Punjab & former minister Manish Tewari Ji from the list of star campaigners in poll-bound Punjab! Such narrow-minded steps will never help Congress to win elections!” said Abhijit.

Reacting to his tweet, Manish Tewari said he would have been surprised to find it another way round. “I would have been surprised if it would have been the other way around. The reasons have been a Public Affair now for quite a while Abhijit Da,” said Tewari.

I would have been surprised if it would have been the other way around . The reasons have been a Public Affair now for quite a while @ABHIJIT_LS Da. https://t.co/PVCXCweR83 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 5, 2022

Abhijit further said that ‘people with their votes are the only answer to such bipartisan mentality’. “Come what may, you shall always remain indomitable! You have always been one of the finest parliamentarians I have seen and that has been my late father’s opinion too,” said Abhijit.

Azad and Tewari are among the prominent members of the G-23 who had written to party leaders seeking an overhaul and have been questioning the leadership. However, some other members of the G-23 such as Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Singh Hooda are among the star campaigners for Punjab. The Congress released its list of 30-star campaigners for Punjab, which includes Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and Rahul Gandhi.

Other leaders who found a place in the list of star campaigners for the Punjab Elections 2022 are former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Congress MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Harish Chaudhary, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Ambika Soni, former Speaker Meira Kumar, Chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, former PCC chiefs Sunil Jakhar, Partap Singh Bajwa, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, Rajeev Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan, Netta D’Souza, BV Srinivas, Imran Pratapgarhi, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Amrita Dhawan, Raminder Awla, and Tajender Singh Bittoo.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.