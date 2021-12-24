Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal, Channi draw swords over sacrilege bid, Ludhiana court blast

Kejriwal said that the AAP will give an honest and strict government to Punjab.

A ward of words has erupted between the ruling Congress and opposition AAP which has intensified its attack against the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab over the incidents of a sacrilege bid and the blast at tye Ludhiana District Court. While Channi said that the blast in the Ludhiana court may be linked to the drug mafia and accused Arvind Kejriwal of failing to take a stand against the drug issue, the Delhi CM accused the Channi government of being ‘weak’ and pushed to instal a strong government to ensure such incidents are not allowed to take place.

Addressing a press conference today, Channi said that there is no evidence to prove that sacrilege took place in Kapurthala and added that FIR in the case will be amended. Targeting Kejriwal, he said, “AAP says I am doing drama. Arvind Kejriwal gave ‘Mafinama’ in court (against Majithia) and said apologised to Bikram Singh Majithia and ran away. He is an absconder. His 10 MLAs also left him as he could not take a stand on this drug issue,” said Channi, adding that the Delhi CM should refrain from whipping up sentiments at this moment.

On the other hand, Kejriwal said that if AAP comes to power, it will ensure that no sacrilege related to any religion takes place. “If we are elected, we will ensure that there is no sacrilege of any religion, and those involved in sacrilege are punished…All bomb blasts will be investigated, their masterminds will be sent to jail,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the AAP will give an honest and strict government to Punjab. “Until we have such a government in the state, bomb blasts like Ludhiana court will continue,” said Kejriwal.

अगर Akali Dal, Congress सरकारों ने बेअदबी के Masterminds को पकड़ा होता तो आज बेअदबी की घटनाएं ना होती।



कांग्रेस की पंजाब सरकार कमज़ोर सरकार है जो दोषियों को पकड़ने की जगह आपस में ही लड़ने में लगी हुई।



Arvind Kejriwal also alleged that there may be a conspiracy to disturb peace in the state behind the sacrilege and the blast.

पहले बेअदबी, अब बंब ब्लास्ट। कुछ लोग पंजाब का माहौल ख़राब करना चाहते हैं, शांति भंग करना चाहते हैं



आज पंजाब में बेहद कमजोर सरकार है जो आपस में ही लड़ रहे हैं। पंजाब में शांति क़ायम रखने के लिए और दोषियों को पकड़ कर सख़्त सजा देने के लिए पंजाब में सख़्त और ईमानदार सरकार चाहिए — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2021

“Some people deliberately doing it…The person who attempted to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib could have been sent by someone. It’s food for thought…Unless the state govt is not honest, committed, such incidents will reoccur. They should be strictly punished. I appeal to people of Punjab not to let such minds succeed,” he said.