Punjab Election 2022: Digital tablet, scooty aimed at empowering women, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu said that the Punjab Model’s Women Empowerment Roadmap is an investment in the future generation and a recognition of homemakers.

Punjab Election 2022: Refuting the allegations by the Opposition, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu today said that Congress’ model of women empowerment is not of freebies. He said that the Congress party has promised to give digital tablets to enable access to 24/7 education and EV scooty for easy mobility. The move is being widely seen as the ruling party’s bid to counter the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“Real development is empowering women. If you educate a girl, you educate an entire family. Punjab Model aims to incentivise education from school to college for every woman. Thus, financial incentives, digit tablet for access to 24/7 education & EV Scooty for free & easy Mobility,” said Sidhu.

The Punjab Congress chief said that financial assistance of Rs 2000 per month is an attempt to recognise the work done by housewives. “Contribution of women working at home in our nation & society building has never been recognised. Hon’ble Supreme Court stated ‘conception that HouseMakers Do Not Work Or That They Do Not Add Economic Value To Household Is A Problematic Idea’. Thus Rs 2000 & cylinder for them!” said Sidhu.

The Congress party has also promised eight free LPG cylinders for households in a year. The party has also promised to give Rs 20,000 to the girls passing Class 12, Rs 15,000 to the ones passing Class 10 and Rs 5,000 to those passing Class 5.

Sidhu said that the Punjab Model’s Women Empowerment Roadmap is an investment in the future generation and a recognition of homemakers. “It aims to make women equal shareholders in the economy, incentivise education, to facilitate entrepreneurship leading to Jittega Punjab by empowering Women,” he said.

He said that women’s number in Punjab is equal to men yet they own only 1.8 per cent of the state’s land and said that the government will facilitate free of cost property transfer for women, with no registration fee.