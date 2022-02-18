Punjab Election 2022: Congress promises Rs 1,100 per month assistance for women, 1 lakh govt jobs

The Congress party also promised to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

The Congress today released its manifesto for the Punjab Assembly elections betting big on women voters and the youth. The ruling party in Punjab today promised financial assistance of Rs 1,100 per month for women in need and eight free LPG gas cylinders per year if voted to power again. The party launched its manifesto on the last day of campaigning for the state assembly polls.

Addressing the media, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said the new government will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers. He also said that one lakh government jobs will be given to deserving candidates every year.

The party also promised to provide free education for all needy students in government schools, colleges, universities and to extend the SC scholarships to backward classes and general category students as well.

The party has promised to give financial support to girl students – Rs 5000 to students of Class 5 class, Rs 10,000 to students of Class 10 and Rs 20,000 and a computer to 12th standard students.

The other promises of the party include ending inspector raj by providing 170 services including birth and death certificates online, investment fund of 1000 crore for startups, Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for startups, increase in wages to Rs 350 and man-days to 150 in MGNREGA, increasing old age pension to Rs 3100 and every kaccha makan to me made pakka within six months.

Punjab will vote for its 117-member legislative assembly on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.