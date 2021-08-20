Punjab Election 2022: CM Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu agree on strategic policy group for better govt-party coordination

The development comes after Sidhu, along with Kuljit Nagra and Pargat Singh called on CM Captain Amarinder Singh this morning to discuss issues relating to Punjab and party-government coordination.

In a major breakthrough ahead of Punjab Election 2022, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today agreed to set up a 10-member strategic policy group to ensure better coordination between the state government and party and expedite implementation of various government programmes.

The development comes after Sidhu, along with Kuljit Nagra and Pargat Singh called on CM Captain Amarinder Singh this morning to discuss issues relating to Punjab and party-government coordination. This is the second official meeting between Sidhu and Capt Singh since the former was appointed state unit’s president last month. The agreement is seen as a sign of a thaw between Singh and Sidhu, amid the ongoing tussle between the two of them.

The strategic policy group will be headed by the CM and Ministers Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal and Aruna Chaudhary will be a part of the committee as members. Along with Sidhu, four working presidents of the party – Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Arun Goel and senior leader Pargat Singh will be a part of the group.

Amarinder Singh also deputed his ministers to sit at Congress Bhawan for interacting with the party cadre and public. The ministers will sit every day, by rotation. One minister each will be available at the Congress Bhawan from Monday for three hours between 11 am and 2 pm, the roster for which has been put up by Sidhu on his Twitter handle, and in any case, the minister deputed for a particular day is unable to make it for some reason, he or she shall arrange for a substitute in consultation with any other minister.

Highly positive Co-ordination meeting on proposal for roaster of Ministers to sit at Punjab Congress Bhawan !! pic.twitter.com/uPuUPEMQE9 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) August 20, 2021

The strategic policy group will hold weekly meetings in consultation with other ministers and experts as required. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had earlier advised Sidhu and Singh that the Punjab government and the state unit of the party must work together.