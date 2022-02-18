Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Sukhbir Badal and more – Key candidates in fray

Punjab Election 2022: While Bhagwant Mann is AAP’s CM candidate, Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress CM candidate.

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: The campaigning for the 117-member Punjab legislative assembly election concluded today with the Congress party launching its poll manifesto and PM Narendra Modi hosting Sikh leaders at his residence in Delhi. While PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders campaigned for the BJP, prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi campaigned for Congress. For AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and Bhagwant Mann were among the key campaigners. Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Akali Dal is contesting the polls in alliance with the BSP while the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with Capt Amarinder Singh’s PLC. The voting will take place on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Chamkaur Sahib Constituency: The first Dalit CM of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi is the Congress candidate from the Chamkaur Sahib seat. The SAD has fielded AIG Harmohan Singh Sandhu against him from the seat while the chief minister’s namesake Dr Charanjit Singh is the AAP candidate. BJP has fielded Darshan Singh Shivjot from the seat. Charanjit Singh Channi won the seat first in 2007 as an independent candidate and then on a Congress ticket in 2012 and 2017. This is the fourth time he is contesting from the seat.

Amritsar East Constituency: Another constituency that is set to witness a high-octane contest is Amritsar East from where SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has challenged Navjot Singh Sidhu. While Majitha was the traditional seat of Majithia, he chose to take on Sidhu after the latter levelled serious allegations against him. The AAP has fielded Jeevanjot Kaur from the seat while Dr. Jagmohan Singh Raju is the BJP candidate. Sidhu had won from the seat in 2017 and 2012 as well.

Jalalabad Constituency: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting from his traditional Jalalabad seat. He has won from the seat in 2017 (resigned in 2019 after being elected to Lok Sabha) and in 2012. The AAP has fielded Jagdeep Kamboj from the seat while Mohan Singh is the Congress pick and Purun Chandra is the BJP nominee.

Patiala Constituency: Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is contesting from Patiala on his party Punjab Lok Congress ticket. He has won from the seat in 2017 and 2012 as well. He is facing Ajitpal Singh Kohli of AAP, Vishnu Sharma of Congress and Harpal Juneja of Akali Dal. It is noteworthy to mention that Amarinder Singh won from the seat both times on a Congress ticket and the seat is considered a Congress stronghold.

Dhuri Constituency: Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, is contesting from the Dhuri assembly seat. His candidature has turned the lesser-known constituency into a high-profile contest with the Congress fielding sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy from the seat. Prakash Chandra Garg is an Akali Dal candidate here while the BJP has fielded Randeep Singh.

Other key candidates include SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal from the Lambi seat, Bikram Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia from the Majitha seat, Sidhu’s nephew Smit Singh Mann from the Amargarh seat and Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Bathinda seat.