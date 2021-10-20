Punjab Election 2022: BJP gives green signal to Capt Amarinder Singh’s alliance proposal

Gautam added that the BJP and Amarinder Singh had common concerns and the party believes that Singh is a patriot.

A day after former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh sent feelers to the BJP for an alliance, the BJP has reciprocated with the positive signal. After quitting the Congress, Amarinder Singh has also planned to float a new party and has expressed willingness to ally with smaller outfits.

According to a report in the NDTV, Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam has said that the party’s doors are open for an alliance but the final decision rests with the parliamentary board. Gautam said that the BJP remains ready to ally with organisations that are nationalistic and concerned about the country and its security.

Gautam added that the BJP and Amarinder Singh had common concerns and the party believes that Singh is a patriot. He said that the BJP has only opposed him when Singh did not work for the welfare of the people of Punjab.

The BJP leader claimed support from farmers saying that the saffron party has been working for farmers’ welfare. He said that Singh and the BJP leaders can sit together to discuss how to resolve the farmers’ protest issue.

Amarinder Singh had quit Congress after the party high-command forced him to resign last month and made Charanjit Singh Channi the new CM.

Sending feelers to the BJP, Singh had said that if the farmers’ protest issue is resolved, he will consider a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.

In a series of Tweets yesterday, Singh had said that the battle of Punjab is on. “The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year,” said Singh.

He added, “Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if Farmers’ Protest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions.”

Singh vowed not to rest till he is able to secure the future of the people of Punjab. “Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise to my people, I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake,” he said.