Punjab Election 2022: Badal, Channi, Mann, Amarinder Singh – the crorepati CM faces in poll fray

Punjab Election 2022: The filing of nominations for Punjab assembly elections has revealed that all possible chief ministerial candidates in the fray are crorepatis. This includes the sitting chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. The filing of nominations will end today while the scrutiny of nominations will take place tomorrow. The last day of withdrawal of the candidature is February 4.

Charanjit Singh Channi’s Assets: Congress leader and chief minister in the outgoing assembly, Charanjit Singh Channi has declared assets worth Rs 9.44 crore in his poll affidavit. Channi will contest polls from the Bhadaur seat and the Chamkaur Sahib seat. The 58-year-old leader declared that he has an SUV, Toyota Fortuner, worth Rs 32.57 lakh, and his doctor wife has two vehicles worth Rs 45.99 lakh. Channi stated that his moveable and immoveable assets including that of his wife are worth Rs 2.62 crore and Rs 6.82 crore respectively.

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Assets: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has declared assets worth Rs 122.77 crore in his poll affidavit including immovable assets worth Rs 71.56 crore & movable assets worth Rs 51.21 crore (including that of his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal). His assets include horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh, two weapons worth Rs 3 lakh, paintings worth Rs 3.40 lakh, two tractors worth Rs 2.38 lakh, gold jewellery worth Rs 16.24 lakh among agricultural, non-agricultural land and commercial properties in Muktsar, Sirsa (Haryana), Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Ludhiana and Jalandhar. Sukhbir Badal will contest the polls from the Jalalabad assembly seat.

Amarinder Singh’s Assets: Former chief minister and founder of Punjab Lok Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh has declared assets worth Rs 68.73 crore in his poll affidavit. It includes a farmhouse in Mohali’s Siswan worth Rs 12.50 crore, ancestral Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala worth Rs 35 crore, gold jewellery including diamonds worth Rs 51.68 lakh, and his wife has gold jewellery worth Rs 37.75 lakh. Capt Amarinder Singh owns moveable assets worth Rs 10.42 crore and immovable assets worth 58.31 crore,

Bhagwant Mann’s Assets: Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann has declared assets worth Rs 1.97 crore including immovable assets worth Rs 1.49 crore and moveable assets worth Rs 48.10 lakh. His assets include two Toyota Fortuner SUVs worth Rs 27 lakh, Chevrolet Cruize worth Rs three lakh, gold jewellery valued at Rs five lakh, household goods worth Rs 5.50 lakh and a gun worth Rs 20,000, agricultural land worth Rs 1.12 crore in Sangrur, and commercial properties in Patiala worth Rs 37 lakh. Mann will contest the polls from the Dhuri seat.

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Having aspiration of becoming the chief minister of Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has declared assets worth Rs 44.63 crore including movable assets worth Rs 3.28 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 41.35 crore, along with those of his wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu. His assets include two high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh, and residential properties worth Rs 35 crore. Sidhu will contest the assembly polls from the Amritsar East seat.

Voting for the 117-seat Punjab assembly will be held on February 20 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.