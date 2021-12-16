Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal says Congress has become a circus, everyone fighting among themselves

The Delhi CM claimed that the sand mafia is active in CM Channi’s constituency, indicating that he is hand-in-glove with them and may well be receiving a cut as well.

Punjab Election 2022: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal today addressed a rally in Punjab’s Lambi where he came down heavily on the ruling Congress and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Kejriwal accused the Channi government of involvement in corruption and making false promises to the people of the state.

“When Congress felt that they will lose due to Captain (Amarinder Singh), three months ago they made Channi sahab the chief minister. Now he has started making new announcements. He makes a new announcement every day. We have not seen such a ‘dramebaaz’ government in the history of India. A few days ago, I was listening to Channi Sahab’s interview on TV. He said that he is meeting people the whole day – that people wait for him in his drawing-room, courtyard and he even meets people in his bathroom. I feel that he is the first CM in the history of the world who meets people even in his bathroom,” said Kejriwal, taking a jibe at Channi over the latter’s remark earlier, suggesting that he meets people all day.

He slammed the Congress and said the party has become a circus now. “Today, the Congress party has become a circus. Sidhu is at odds with Channi, Channi is at odds with Jakhar, Jakhar is at odds with Pratap Bajwa, Bajwa is at odds with Fateh Chand Bajwa, everyone is fighting among themselves. Scuffles take place in their cabinet meeting, they hurl punches at each other. How will this government run? Can such a party give Punjab a (bright) future? No. This is the most corrupt government in the history of Punjab,” he said.

Kejriwal added that the Congress ministers know they are not returning to power and thus are doing their every bit to make much money they can before a new government takes over.

The Delhi CM claimed that the sand mafia is active in CM Channi’s constituency, indicating that he is hand-in-glove with them and may well be receiving a cut as well. He accused the Punjab CM of making false promises ahead of elections. Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held early next year.