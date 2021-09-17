Punjab Election 2022: AAP’s Raghav Chadha says Navjot Singh Sidhu is ‘Rakhi Sawant’ of Punjab politics

Chadha made the remarks in reply to a Video tweet by Sidhu in which he had attacked AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over farm laws.

Ahead of the Punjab elections, where the Aam Aadmi Party is expected to make big gains as per opinion polls, the opposition party has intensified its attack on the ruling Congress. Today, AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha termed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu the ‘Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics’.

“The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence,” said Raghav Chadha on Twitter.

Chadha made the remarks in reply to a Video tweet by Sidhu in which he had attacked AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over farm laws. “Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced – Arvind Kejriwal ji, you notified the Private Mandi’s central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on?” asked Sidhu.

However, the remarks by Raghav Chadha did not go well with the Congress leaders and they hit back slamming him for the comments.

Congress Spokesperson Lavanya Ballal said, “The level of AAP, disgusting! Sexist and misogynistic.”

The level of @AAPDelhi , disgusting!

sexist and misogynistic. — Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) September 17, 2021

Congress National Secretary Roshan Lal Bittu said that people like Raghav Chadha should be in a band party not in politics. “People like you should be in band party not in politics,” said Biitu.

The AAP has been critical of the Capt Amarinder Singh led Congress government as well as of Shiromani Akali Dal. It has also promised free electricity up to 300 units if the party comes to power.