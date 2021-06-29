Punjab Election 2022: AAP promises free electricity up to 300 units; all old unpaid bills to be waived off

Kejriwal said that people in Delhi get free electricity up to 200 units and at half the rate for 200 to 400 units.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is the main opposition party in Punjab, has promised that it will provide free electricity upto 300 units in the state along with ensuring 24 hours power supply without any cuts if it is elected to power in the elections scheduled to be held next year. It also said that all old electricity bills will be waived off. The announcements were made by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh today. He said that this will ease the financial burden on women making it easier for them to run their households.

“Women are suffering the most from high power tariffs. They have to run their household but they pay more than 50 per cent of their earnings in paying the electricity bill,” said the Delhi CM.

Kejriwal said that people in Delhi get free electricity up to 200 units and at half the rate for 200 to 400 units. “In Punjab, we have made it 300 units. As per our calculation, around 77 to 80 per cent of people will have their electricity bill as zero. In Delhi, 73 per cent of people get zero electricity bill,” said Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Punjab has the costliest power tariff despite it being an electricity-producing state. “Electricity costs more in Punjab than any other state. Why? Punjab makes electricity for itself. It produces more electricity than it requires. Despite that, Punjab has the costliest power tariff, why? We don’t produce electricity in Delhi. We purchase electricity from other states. Despite that, Delhi has the cheapest electricity as compared to other states,” said Kejriwal.

He alleged a nexus between power discoms and the Punjab government. “Punjab has the costliest electricity because there is a malicious nexus between the power companies and the Punjab government. We have to end this nexus. If we manage to finish this nexus and set the power companies right, then Punjab can also get the cheapest electricity like Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

“A person with two lights and a fan got electricity bills of Rs 50,000 a month. How is this even possible? This is wrong. His power connection was disconnected. This will end with immediate effect” he added.

Kejriwal said that the AAP has been protesting for the last one year demanding that the state government reduce power rates but nothing happened. He said that incorrect bills are sent to people in Punjab and their power connections are cut if they fail to pay such inflated bills.

Kejriwal said that while the decision with regards to 300 units of free electricity and waiving off of old bills will be signed first, it may take up to three years to provide an uninterrupted power supply as renewing the infrastructure will take time.