Punjab Election 2022: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promises no new tax, doorstep delivery of services

Kejriwal claimed that the merchant class or Baniyas did not use to vote for AAP in Delhi but they started voting for the party only after seeing the AAP government’s work.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that if his party is voted to power in the Punjab Assembly Election 2022, the new government won’t impose any new tax and will take several steps to make urban citizens’ life smooth. Hitting out at the ruling Congress and opposition Shiromani Akali Dal, Kejriwal said that both parties have ruled Punjab for decades and there is no point giving them one more chance as they will do nothing. He urged people to give AAP one chance.

“Congress ruled in Punjab for 26 years and Badals were in power for 19 years. They have already done what they wanted to do. When they have already ruled for so many years, there is no point in giving them another opportunity. Five more years will be wasted,” said Kejriwal.

He also proposed ten guarantees for the cities of the state. Kejriwal said that, if voted to power, AAP will ensure cleanliness, doorstep delivery of services, overhead electric cables will be made underground, quality government hospital/clinics will be established, 24×7 power and water supply will be ensured, no new tax will be levied, CCTV will be put up for women’s safety and markets will be developed.

Kejriwal claimed that the merchant class or Baniyas did not use to vote for AAP in Delhi but they started voting for the party only after seeing the AAP government’s work.

Speaking about the 1993 Delhi bomb blast accused Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, Kejriwal said that he has no role to play in Bhullar’s bail process and Akali Dal is doing bad politics over the issue. “Sentence review board will take a decision and LG will take a final decision. I asked Home Secretary to hold a meeting of review board soon,” said Kejriwal.

Earlier, addressing a media in Jalandhar, Kejriwal said that while religion is a private matter, a law should definitely be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed using the law.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had already announced that Bhagwant Mann will be the party’s chief ministerial face in this election. Punjab will go to polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.